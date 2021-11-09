Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with Snapdragon 898 could be coming January

Motorola could be set to launch a flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, with a Snapdragon 898 in January.

Website TecknikNews carries the claims, stating that the phone is being referred to as ‘Rogue’ internally, and that it bears the model number XT-2201.

Far more exciting than that are the stated specs of this so-called Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It’ll apparently pack that Snapdragon 898 processor, alongside 8 or 12GB of RAM.

It’ll be fronted by a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display capable of a maximum 144Hz refresh rate, and will have a triple-camera system led by a 50MP wide sensor with OIS – the very same sensor you’ll find in the Huawei’s P50 series, no less.

It seems there’ll be no telephoto lens, rather disappointingly, but it sounds as if the focus here will be on the selfie camera. Motorola has apparently packed in a 60MP front camera.

A 5000mAh battery and brisk 68W charging round out an impressive-sounding package. That said, the continued lack of wireless charging and the suggestion that the handset will be made from “a mixture of glass and plastic”, together with an IP52 rating, suggest Motorola still isn’t quite prepared to take on the iPhone Pros and Galaxy S Ultras of this world.

These slightly lesser touches aside, such a phone would be a turn up for the books in a couple of ways. For one thing, it would be one of the very first phones to use Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 898 processor, perhaps even preceding the Samsung Galaxy S22.

For another, it would be the closest Motorola has come to releasing a genuine flagship, following a 2021 in which they didn’t launch one. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro (pictured) was just about as close as the company got to such a thing, but was really more of an upper-mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 870 rather than the Snapdragon 888.