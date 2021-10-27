Motorola could be readying its fastest phone yet in the Moto G200

Motorola could be working on a new top-specced phone in the form of the Moto G200.

Motorola has been an entry-level and mid-range smartphone maker for some time now, with the ongoing success of its Moto G line contrasting with the lack of top-end market share from the likes of early-2020’s Motorola Edge+.

The Lenovo-owned brand could be set to dip its toes in high-performance waters once again, if a report from German website TecknikNews is to be believed.

Apparently, Motorola will launch the Moto G200 in November. It will be called the Motorola Edge S30 in China.

That latter name seems to make more sense to us, given that the Moto G name is traditionally attributed to the company’s entry-level handsets. However, given that the phone is set to be based off the more affordable Moto G100 (pictured), the Moto G200 name is perhaps understandable.

It seems the Moto G200 will stretch the G-series mantra to the limit, given the specs that are being bandied around. It will apparently run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, which continues to be a flagship chip, albeit only for another couple of months.

Motorola will also bring the 144Hz display refresh rate over from its recent Motorola Edge 20 family. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, incidentally, is as close to a flagship phone as Motorola has gotten in 2021 to date, though even that phone was priced well south of the big hitters from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and co. It didn’t have that Snapdragon 888 either.

The presence of an FHD+ resolution suggests that we’re still not talking about a true Pro-level smartphone here, and there’s no mention of whether it’ll be OLED. We also don’t know how many territories the phone will launch in.