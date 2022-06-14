Moto G62 5G budget phone announced for UK

Motorola has officially announced the Moto G62 5G for the UK market, providing a new budget contender with a large 120Hz display, stereo speakers, and a 50MP camera.

The Moto G62 5G was quietly announced for certain regions last week, but Motorola has now made an official announcement concerning the phone’s UK availability.

The Moto G62 5G supplies a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor.

Motorola has made much of the Moto G62 5G’s stereo speakers, which are capable of outputting Dolby Atmos spatial audio. That’s not something you see on every budget phone.

On the photographic front you get a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and the seemingly obligatory 2MP macro. Dual Capture mode promises to allow you to record two different perspectives simultaneously.

There’s a 16MP selfie camera with a mode that’s descried as “Face Beauty Video, for a flawless finish”.

Battery life should be solid courtesy of a 5,000mAh cell, and there’s 20W charging support. So not the fastest charging in this category.

As an interesting aside, Motorola has revealed that the moto g62 5G is also available in a Business Edition with Android Enterprise Recommended certification. This essentially means additional software and security updates for 4 years, as well as government-grade certifications like FIPS 140-2.

Moto Threat Defense, meanwhile, sees Motorola partnering up with mobile security company Zimperium to provide “an industry-leading AI-based protection against emerging threats like phishing or malware”.

The Moto G62 5G will hit the UK over the coming weeks at a starting SIM-free price of £199.99, which would appear to position it as a replacement for last year’s Moto G50, in price if nothing else. Besides the Motorola website it’ll be available through Amazon, Argos, Currys, EE, Giff Gaff, John Lewis, Tesco, and Vodafone.