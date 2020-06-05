Moto G Fast and Moto E bring two-day battery life without busting the budget

Motorola may be flying aiming at the tech high flights with the Motorola Edge, but it hasn’t forgotten its budget phone base.

The company has just announced the new Moto E and Moto G Fast smartphones, both of which cost under $200.

The $199 Moto G Fast is a replacement for the G7 Play and the new entry-level phone in the G range, accompanying the G Power and G Stylus.

Headlined by the promise of two-day battery life from a 4,000mAh cell, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor with 3GB RAM. There’s 32GB of built-in storage and the ability to expand that via a microSD card slot.

Related: Best cheap phones

The IPS display is 6.4-inches promising HD+ (1560 x 720, 268ppi) resolution with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole selfie camera capable of 8-megapixel snaps.

In terms of the triple rear camera, it starts with a 16-megapixel main sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro camera. There’s a load of rear camera software tools including…

“Shot optimization, auto smile capture, gesture selfie, smart composition, HDR, timer, active photos, manual mode, portrait mode, portrait lighting, cutout, macro, spot colour, cinemagraph, panorama, live filter, high-res zoom, RAW photo ouput, best shot, and Google Lens integration.”

In terms of the Moto E, that’s a little more affordable and it’s reflected within the spec sheet. Motorola says there’s only a Snapdragon 632 processor on board and 2GB RAM. There’s a slightly smaller 6.2-inch HD+ display, but Moto is still pledging that two-day battery life. It also says you’ll get 11 hours of video streaming playback despite the battery only reaching 3,550mAh.

Again there’s 32GB of storage which can be expanded by a 512GB microSD card. There’s a 13-megapixel main camera sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. They’ll be available in the US from June 12, but there’s no news on the UK launches at present.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …