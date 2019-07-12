Mortal Kombat movie reboot will deliver Fatalities in all their gory glory

The original Mortal Kombat movie is a bona fide ‘kult klassic’ in the annals of video game adaptations, but not necessarily for the right reasons.

It was camp as a row of tents and, because of the PG-13 age rating, offered none of the gratuitous blood and guts synonymous with the games.

It was to be expected though, the first MK gamers were still kids when it came out and the movie producers wanted to broaden the appeal to as many viewers as possible. And, lest we forget, the film did have that wicked techno theme tune.

Now most of those bloodthirsty gamers who played the originals are now pushing 40. So there’s no problem with showing the fatalities, as they appear in games like Mortal Kombat 11. And with filming of a reboot currently underway, gamers won’t have to wait too much longer to see Raiden do something unspeakable, as in the below clip.

Gross right? Anyway, Greg Russo, the screenwriter for the Mortal Kombat reboot confirmed what has been rumoured in recent weeks – the film will carry an R Rating (which is the equivalent of an 18-rating in the UK). That means for the first time ever fatalities will appear on the big screen.

Russo wrote (via GameInformer): “Since it’s already been stated by other members of the team, I’m gonna put this one to bed. MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I’m not gonna say which ones) You’ll just have to wait for the movie & see!”

The movie, which is currently filming in Australi,a is set to hit theatres on March 5 2021. In the meantime, we’re going get stuck into Mortal Kombat 11 and do some disgusting things to our vanquished foes to get warmed up. Get over here!

