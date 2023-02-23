Mortal Kombat 12 officially announced in the most boring way imaginable

Surprise! Mortal Kombat 12 is in officially development and will be out before the end of the year.

The previously unannounced game was confirmed in the most sanitary and unexciting manner imaginable – as part of an earnings call from Warner Bros. Discovery.

There’s no trailer, no artwork, no news on characters, or gameplay or, in fact, any word from NetherRealm, the game’s developer. NetherRealm’s Twitter account is still showing a banner for Mortal Kombat 11, which was released way back in 2019.

Warner Bros. Games hasn’t said anything either. Its socials are dominated by the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League showcase during Sony’s State of Play address.

In fact, the announcement is so unconventional, we’re wondering whether something has been lost in translation here and the news wasn’t meant to be broken at this point.

You can see the confirmation (via Eurogamer) here:

There have been certain rumblings that an announcement was due, as far back as January 2022 when Netherreal confirmed MK12 was in development before deleting the tweet.

However, the sort-of announcement is bad news for fans of the Injustice series, as it had been acknowledged for a while that NetherRealm’s next game would be one or the other.

At least this means will see a straight up fist fight between Mortal Kombat 12, Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 that’ll all be released either this year or next. Perhaps this was part of the developer’s thought process?

Elsewhere in the earnings call, we also learned new The Lord of the Rings films are in development with a return to the big screen in the works. Let’s hope it’s more Peter Jackson’s trilogy than that boring-as-hell Rings of Power show from Amazon Prime.

