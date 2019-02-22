Want to get into Twitter’s new iOS testbed for new features? Here’s how

Twitter has launched a new program to get beta testers signed up to test new Twitter features. This new initiative, called the Twitter Prototype Program, will let owners of iOS devices join up and try out new features before they got live.

Anyone with an iOS device can sign up, although the testing is done through a new app, the vowel-eschewing Twttr, instead of your existing app.

First on the list? The new design for conversations, which is aiming to help users follow conversations from an initial tweet far easier than the usual system.

Want to sign up? You’ll need to toss Twitter your handle for the service, your country of residence, primary language and the device you use mostly for Twitter.

If you’re one of the lucky testers, you’ll hear within back within a few weeks. It’s likely Twttr testing will kick off soon after this, although there’s no information on what else could be tested, but it could perhaps take the form of prep work for Twitter’s oft-rumoured edit function.

Or you know, maybe they’ll finally ban all of the people using the platform for harassment. It’s hard to know for sure exactly what Twitter is planning at any given time, although with this new app it could be seen as a statement of intent that the company are now going to be a little more transparent about what they have on the slate.

https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1098341544501731329

There’s no news of whether a similar program is planned for Android users, but you can go here to sign up… if you’ve got the right device.

Want to try the latest Twitter features? Still haven’t gotten over that weird start-up culture trend of removing all the vowels from your name? Let us know on Twitter, we’re at @TrustedReviews. Note the vowels.