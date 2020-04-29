Samsung is bringing the new Galaxy M31 to the UK

British Samsung fans will finally be able to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy M31 soon. The South Korean tech giant has announced plans to bring the phone to the UK.

The M31 has a 64-megapixel quad camera, can shoot 4K video and boasts a 6000 mAh battery. It was released in early March elsewhere, and now it’s finally headed for the UK. We’re interested to see how well it goes down with UK phone buyers.

Notably, the M31 is the cheapest Samsung phone to feature a 64 MP camera, or 4K video recording, and it seems very capable in both photo and video formats.

The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset that was seen in the Samsung Galaxy M30. It’s a passable, but far from market-leading, option.

“The Galaxy M series has proved extremely popular around the world and its newest addition, Galaxy M31, is set to continue that success,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland. “The M31 brings innovation to where people want it most; a beautiful display, powerful camera and huge battery life; and all this at a very accessible price point.”

As the latest addition the Samsung’s Galaxy M series, the M31 is entering into a good line and will have fairly high expectations placed upon it. When we got hands-on with the Galaxy M40, we particularly liked the cut-out selfie camera; it’s a design flourish that made the phone look like a top-end handset, rather than a mid-ranger. Small touches of quality like this have set Samsung’s mid-range offerings apart from those of their competitors on several occasions.

The availability of the M Series has been a bugbear for UK consumers though, with the M40 never becoming widely available. Now, Samsung believes it’s the right time to bring the new M31 to the UK.

