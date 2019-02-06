Google’s latest Pixel OTA lets you use phone during updates, or schedule them for later

Google Pixel owners get a quiet little update once a month, primarily to boost security or fix weird glitches. Still, it seems like Google have gotten Pixel owners something special for Valentine’s Day in its February update.

There’s a few minor cosmetic changes to the UI as menus are shuffled around. However, the big change is tucked away behind the scenes, as the latest OS patch will actually pause while you’re using the phone, telling you “installation will automatically resume when the device is idle.”

Useful if you need to quickly check on the football scores or send an important text message, and this change also lets you manually pause and resume the updating process as suits your whims. You can see where you’re at with a new line of text below the progress bar that lets you know what’s actually going on with the update.

After installing your over the air update, you’ll still need to do a reboot, and you can now schedule that for a time you won’t be using the phone.

This update also has a raft of Google security fixes, and owners across the entire Pixel mobile phone range gets an update.

It’s not entirely certain whether these patches came with February’s patch or January’s, only coming to the fore now that an update has been commenced. However, being able to schedule updates is a solid feature, especially given the fact you can pause everything if you need to make a call.

