For the first time ever, a playable character from ARMS will be joining the Super Smash Bros roster, with Min Min making the cut.

As you’d expect, Min Min’s extendable arms make her a force to be reckoned with from a distance. If you want to stand a chance against her, you’re going to have to keep the fight up close. Even then you’ll still have trouble – in her Smash Bros debut, Min Min will also have the ability to kick her opponents with rapid speed if they get too close.

Min Min will be available June 29th, alongside several new Mii Fighter costumes representing series including Splatoon 2, Tekken and even Fallout. That’s right, very soon you’ll be able to dress up like the Vault Boy himself and lay waste to whoever gets in your way. If you ever needed proof of Smash Bros’ zaniness, this will seal the deal.

News of an ARMS character debuting in Smash came several month ago via the Smash Bros social media pages, after Masahiro Sakurai’s last Smash Bros direct where plans for a second DLC fighter pass were also revealed. Min-Min will be the first of six characters to appear in the second fighter pass.

The previous fighter pass contained five characters, Joker (Persona 5), Hero (Dragon Quest Series), Banjo & Kazooie (Banjo & Kazooie series), Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury), and Byleth (Fire Emblem: The Three Houses).

ARMS was released on Switch back in 2017, being one of the initial first-party exclusives to hit the system. Feeling like a souped-up version of Wii Sports’ boxing minigame, ARMS put players in control of a bunch of fighters that all boast extendable arms – hence the title – using both Joy-Con controls to punch and block your way to the end of a match.

The game ended up being a modest success for Nintendo, jumping to the number two spot on the UK sales chart, and eventually going on to sell over two million copies worldwide.

We loved ARMS when we got our hands on it (pun intended), stating: “ARMS is a unique-feeling brawler with a surprising amount of depth. It also looks great, combining a colourful flair with some of the most realistic environments and characters. Its motion controls are also a resounding success.”

