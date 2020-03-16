Microsoft Teams picked the worst possible time for an outage

Many office workers in Britain began a potentially lengthy period of working from home on Monday and, right on cue, Microsoft Teams took a massive dump.

The multi-faceted communications app experienced an outage on Monday morning, just as many people were settling into remote work.

A significant outage, centred around the UK and western Europe, seems to have been caused by the unusually high number of logins.

The Down Detector website shows a massive spike in the problems experienced around 2:40pm on Monday, with the majority of impacted users citing troubles with server connection.

Related: Best laptop 2020

Microsoft’s Admin Center (via Ars Technica) explained that “one of our services experienced timeouts, which impacted messaging scenarios.” The firm added that it was “reviewing our code to improve service resiliency” to avoid future incidents.

The only official communication from the company has been via the Microsoft 365 Twitter account, with the firm writing: “Impact with TM206544 has been mitigated. Please see the admin centre for details.”

The outage comes six weeks after the company experienced an outage due to an expired certificate that Microsoft had failed to renew. The SSL certificate in question made it possible for a secure connection to be made with Microsoft’s servers.

Microsoft explained: “We’ve determined that an authentication certificate has expired causing, users to have issues using the service. We’re developing a fix to apply a new certificate to the service which will remediate impact. Further updates can be found under TM202916 in the admin center.”

The company has been launching somewhat of a charm offensive with Teams, in an attempt to usurp Slack in offices around the world. This isn’t going to aid the company’s efforts.

Have you experienced issues with Teams today on your first official WFH day? Drop us a tweet @trustedreviews on Twitter and share your experiences.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …