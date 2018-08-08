Microsoft to keep Skype Classic alive (for now) following desktop revolt

Microsoft is giving Skype Classic a stay of execution following complaints over the newest version of the desktop communications app.

After an almighty backlash over the launch of Skype 8.0, Microsoft says it is keeping Skype 7.x around for a little while longer. In a brief statement the company said it is ‘listening’ and is working to make the new version more like the old version.

“Based on customer feedback,” the company says (via Inquirer), “we are extending support for Skype 7 (Skype classic) for some time. Our customers can continue to use Skype classic until then. Thanks for all your comments – we are listening. We are working to bring all the features you’ve asked for into Skype 8. Watch this space.”

Microsoft had initially planned to discontinue Skype Classic on September 1, but a large-scale rejection of the revamped Skype 8 app has led to the rethink.

The new version brings features like free screen sharing and @symbols to ensure more productive messaging. There’s also a new chat media gallery that shows all of the imagery shared in any active chat. Microsoft has also added the ability to share files up to 300MB, through drag and drop.

However, along with all of those new features came a redesign largely inspired by the likes of Snapchat and Facebook. When Microsoft announced plans to bring the revamp from mobile to desktop, it sparked a revolt among old school users.

Back in July, Microsoft upset those users further by announcing it was forcing them over to the new version, by killing off the old one. “We are encouraging everyone to upgrade now to avoid any inconvenience as only Skype version 8.0 will work after September 1, 2018,” the company said.

“As we roll out improvements, there comes a time when we must shut down older services and application versions. This is done to ensure that all customers have the best possible Skype experience and that there are no quality or reliability issues resulting from old technology and new technology interoperating.

“We know change can be hard, so we’re working to make the update as simple as possible. For help with the upgrade, please visit our support site. We appreciate the support of the Skype community as we upgrade the experience and listen to feedback along the way.”

