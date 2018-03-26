Microsoft Edge browser hits iOS and Android tablets

The Microsoft Edge web browser is now available to download for Apple iPad and Android tablets.

The browser has been available in preview for iOS and Android phones since October, but this is the first chance for non-Windows 10 tablet owners to join the club.

The key advantage, of course, is the ability to sync activity with a Windows 10 PC. Edge enables users to pick up where they left off on the tablet, or vice versa.

In a blog post on Monday, Microsoft boasts: “What makes Microsoft Edge really stand out is the ability to continue on your PC, allowing you to open a web page from your phone right on to your PC.”

The company says features like Favourites, Reading List, New Tab Page, Reading View and Roaming Passwords are all included here too.

Microsoft says the Edge browser can be downloaded free of charge form the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

Preview no more

Microsoft has also removed the preview label from the iOS and Android app. The company thanked the “hundreds of thousands” of users who test drove the app over the last few months.

“Your ideas and passion have contributed to an even better app experience,” the company said.

However, this isn’t the only reason Edge has been in the news lately, with Microsoft reprising its pushy attitude towards browser use.

A recent Windows 10 Preview Build overrides users’ default browser preferences when interacting with the Mail app.

When clicking links within emails the URL will automatically open in Microsoft Edge, regardless of whether folks have stated their preference for Safari, Chrome or Firefox.

Microsoft says it’s the “best, most secure and consistence experience”. It’s not clear whether this change will make it into the Spring Creators Update due next month, but it would unlikely to be popular.

Are you a Microsoft Edge convert? Tell us what features won you over @TrustedReviews on Twitter.