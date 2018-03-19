Microsoft is trying to force people to use its Edge web browser on Windows 10, even if they really don’t want to.

The company has started overriding users’ browser preferences, making all links they click in the Windows Mail app open in the Edge browser, even if they’ve set a different web browser as the default option.

In its notes for the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17623 release, Microsoft says it has started testing the change on Windows Insiders in the Skip Ahead ring. The experiment is unlikely to go down well with users.

“For Windows Insiders in the Skip Ahead ring, we will begin testing a change where links clicked on within the Windows Mail app will open in Microsoft Edge, which provides the best, most secure and consistent experience on Windows 10 and across your devices,” it wrote in a blog post.

“With built-in features for reading, note-taking, Cortana integration, and easy access to services such as SharePoint and OneDrive, Microsoft Edge enables you to be more productive, organized and creative without sacrificing your battery life or security.”

According to NetMarketShare, Edge (4.38%) is less popular than Chrome (60.57%), Internet Explorer (13.05%) and Firefox (10.94%).

Microsoft says it’s looking forward to the feedback it gets. It’s not the only one.

