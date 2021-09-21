McAfee’s new app gives you a security protection score

McAfee is introducing an all-in-one security app that can give you a personalised security protection score.

Security software company McAfee has announced a new “holistic online protection service” that can give you a personalised Protection Score.

This Protection Score is available to over 28 million users and will be in 32 countries by the end of this year. It measures customers security and offers recommendations to fix any weaknesses, remediate data breaches and aims to improve your overall protection. Google offers a similar service, where it will alert you to potentially insecure passwords.

The higher your score, the safer you should be. This Score aims to help users better understand how safe they are online and any weak spots in their online security, with the personalised feedback coming in simple instructions on how to better protect yourself and your accounts.

The Protection Score will be available in an all-in-one app that is being launched in over 245 countries while being available in 145 right now. The iOS app is also expected to follow later this year.

The McAfee Security app can be used on up to five devices and help keep your data and location private with an encrypted Wi-Fi connection, as well as actively protecting you from malicious links, websites and even phishing programmes.

McAfee’s secure VPN also is now automated and integrated into its online protection services, meaning that you should get automatic protection on Windows, Android and iOS devices that use the services.

So anyone using their phone – both Android and iOS – no longer need to worry about installing a separate app for VPN protection, as it is all covered in the mobile security app.

Plus, since McAfee is adding new server locations, by the end of the year there should always be a server close by, with users being able to connect to them in over 50 countries around the world.