Max adding top live sports streaming, lessening need for cable

One of the last great bastions of cable television or streamed live TV is the ability to view live sports.

While Apple TV, Amazon, Paramount+, ESPN+ and Peacock all show their fair share of top quality action from the Premier League, NFL, MLB and more, you’ve still needed a live TV service to complete the set.

Now Max (née HBO Max) is lessening that need somewhat by launching a Bleacher Report Sports tier for an extra ten bucks a month. It will be free for a limited time, from October 5, as part of regular Max plans.

The tier will include access to the sports airing on Warner Bros. Discovery TV netorks like TBS, TNT and TruTV and will all will soon be simulcast on Max.

Critically, no games will be exclusive to either platform. That’s not always the case with NBC, for instance, airing some Premier League games on Peacock while the rest are on the USA Network cable channel, meaning you need both.

That means the brilliant NBA coverage, headlined by the Inside the NBA studio coverage, as well as Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League. College sports fans will also get the marquee NCAA March Madness tournament, as well as US national team soccer.

The launch date means it’ll be available in time for the majority of the MLB playoffs as well as the start of the NBA and NHL seasons respectively.

“We want to be everywhere sports fans are, and our unparalleled offering of leading sports, combined with the power of the Bleacher Report brand and content, including the unique way B/R engages with young sports fans, all delivered through the new Max platform will enable us to broaden our audience and delight new fans,” Luis Silberwasser, chairman and chief executive officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said in a statement.

“We are uniquely positioned to offer viewers the best selection of premium sports and exciting events and fan-focused additional programming, all within a fantastic multi-sport product that will meet the evolving consumption needs of our viewers – both casual and hardcore sports fans.”

So far ditching the HBO Max hasn’t been great for Warner Bros. Discovery, but live sports could be just what the doctor ordered.