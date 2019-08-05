The Matrix is returning to cinemas with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

It’s time to party like it’s 1999 because the seminal sci-fi action classic The Matrix is returning to the big screen with a major tech boost.

The US-only re-release celebrates the 20th anniversary Wachowski siblings’ classic and will feature a Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos A/V retrofit.

While those technologies have been available in the home, witnessing the groundbreaking cinematic achievement aided by the advanced high dynamic range technology offered by Dolby Vision and the three-dimensional sound provided by Atmos will be something to behold.

The release lands at AMC’s Dolby-enabled theatres on August 30 and will run until September 5, but unfortunately there’s no news of a launch in the United Kingdom.

You can see the pre-release trailer below:

There may be some debate over which Dolby technology is going to benefit the movie the most. The Dolby Vision HDR will benefit those dark and dingy underground scenes, as well as the action packed, blink-of-an eye fight scenes.

However, it might the way Dolby Atmos boosts the soundscape that really makes this visit to the cinema worthwhile; especially during those famous “bullet time” scenes that pioneered new methods of shooting action in Hollywood.

In supporting cinemas Atmos uses up to 64 speakers front of, at various points around you, but and above the viewer. The benefit here is adding a height dimension to the sound, which our guide to the tech explains creates “a hemisphere of speakers which allows film-makers and sound designers to direct specific sounds to certain areas in the room with a high degree of accuracy.”

The Matrix has earned cult-like status among future-thinking tech enthusiasts and is perhaps just as relevant today, considering the growing concern over the proliferation of powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

Considering the dystopian reality we live in, where nothing seems to add up anymore, suspicions we’re actually living in The Matrix have probably never been higher. Can Neo save us from Trump and Brexit-related division? Probably not, but we can but hope.

