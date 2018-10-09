Marshall’s new Bluetooth speakers will make rock and roll dreams come true

The grizzled old rockers at Marshall have unveiled its new line of Bluetooth speakers. The trio of new home speakers – named Acton II Bluetooth, Stanmore II Bluetooth, and Woburn II Bluetooth – are styled after the firm’s legendary guitar amps and cabinets with options to fit a number of needs and budgets.

The entry-level Action II is described as a small and mighty workhorse offers three dedicated class D amplifiers, despite its smaller size. There’s dual tweeters, a subwoofer and Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 30 metres. The £219/$249 speaker does require plugging into the mains, but it’s the perfect size to sit on your shelf.

The larger Woburn II (£439/$499) packs 110-watts of sound, and is designed as a primary speaker for your home music system. Finally, there’s the Stanmore II ($349/£299), which sits in the middle of the three devices, rocking 50-watts of sound.

The new line up also plays nicely with AirPlay, Google Cast and Spotify Connect, making it easy for you to stream your tunes regardless of the source. It’s also possible to connect the trio with other wireless multi-room speakers.

All three speakers feature those classic analogue controls atop the speaker, while audio can also be controlled via an Marshall app. There’s also a 3.5mm aux out as well as an RCA connector for connecting to a record player or other analogue source. Users are able to touch the ‘source’ button to easily switch between the three.

There’s also multi-host functionality, making to easier to connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices.

The Action II, Stanmore II and Woburn II are available in the classic black and brass pairing, as well as an attractive white colour, from today.

While the trio might not offer the best value for money in terms of sound quality, when it comes to style and sheer coolness, the Marshall speakers are going to be tough to beat.

