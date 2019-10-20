Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch United vs Liverpool today

It’s not quite the top of the table clash it would have been once upon a time, but Manchester United versus Liverpool is always a huge fixture thanks to the clubs’ historic rivalry. Here’s how to find a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream, or watch on TV.

Liverpool will be looking to expand their eight point lead over Manchester City and United are hoping to recover from a horrendous slump in form.

One of the biggest talking points on social media ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool this Sunday has been pundit, Danny Mills’, choice to name 11 Liverpool players in his combined 11. Ouch.

It’s hard to argue against Mills’ point. Manchester United are in a dire patch of form and will need close to miracle to take a share – or all three – of the points on Sunday. Historically speaking though, writing off Manchester United at Old Trafford has never been a wise strategy.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream: Manchester United vs Liverpool kick off time

The game kicks off at 4.30PM at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream: Manchester United vs Liverpool TV channel

The game is available on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League, for Sky customers. If you’re not a subscriber you can get a Sky Sports day pass from NowTV. They’re also currently offering a discount on a months Sky Sports pass.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool online

NOW TV stream all of Sky Sports’ Premier League games, so you can get them on your devices on the go even if you’re not a Sky customer.

They’re currently running an offer on a month Sky Sports pass, via NOW TV, which costs £20 instead of the usual £33.99.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass Deal 1 Month Now TV Sports Pass – New and Existing customers If you want to catch the football this weekend, there's only one way to do it – with this fantastic offer from Now TV, getting you a full month of sporting goodness for just £20. You can't say fairer than that.

If you are a Sky Sports customer, download the Sky Go app for streaming to make the most of your subscription.

Worried you won’t be able to access these streaming options? Consider a VPN.

A VPN can help you to stream content even if you’re not in a region where the content is meant to be available. Our guide to the best VPNs is below…

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream: Manchester United vs Liverpool match preview

United haven’t won a game of football (without a penalty shootout) since they overcame an underwhelming FC Astana side in the Europa league on the 19th of September.

Since then they’ve drawn with Arsenal, AZ Alkmaar and notably, League One Rochdale (!) before beating them in a penalty shootout. They’ve suffered beatings at the hands of West Ham and Newcastle too, without looking like winning either game.

For Manchester United, the form book makes for pretty distressing reading.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will happily pore over it. They’ve won nine of their last ten games, the other match saw them suffer a surprising defeat to Napoli in the Champions League group stages.

In the grand scheme of things, Liverpool are soaring ahead of the competition. They top the table with 24 points, City are second with 16. Manchester United are way behind in 12th, on nine points.

Three of the last five meetings between these two teams have been draws, but even that, it seems, would be an achievement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on Sunday.

United are without key figures in David DeGea and Paul Pogba too, with both are suffering from injuries. There is still a slight chance of Anthony Martial’s return, which could make a huge difference. United are looking laboured in front of goal and the Frenchman’s eye for a finish has been very much missed.

United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær spoke about United’s injuries, and lack of creativity, in his press conference: “Of course, when you lose the majority of your creativity that we started [the campaign] with, you’re going to struggle to create as many chances as you’d like.

“We haven’t been adventurous enough, taking enough risks. If you watch the best teams they take more risks with the ball, they make more runs in behind and that’s part of the process for the boys. When they’re losing confidence maybe they want to play it a bit more safe but it’s not safety that does it here – at this club you do take risks.”

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…