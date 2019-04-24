Man Utd vs Man City: Where to live stream the Premier League this Wednesday

Man City take the short trip across the city to Old Trafford this evening to face a Man Utd side with a bit of a dilemma. A win would keep the Red Devils in the race for the top four, but would also give arch-rivals Liverpool a massive boost in their race for their first ever Premier League title. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man Utd vs Man City online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Unfortunately for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, victory looks beyond his team. Man Utd have lost five games in a row in all competitions, the latest a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton on Sunday. Simply put, they’ve been awful.

Man City, on the other hand, keep doing what they do best, winning 11 of their last 12 games. On paper, tonight’s game represent City’s final major Premier League test of the season, but based on current form, it could easily be a hammering.

Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, meet Chris Smalling. And Ashley Young. Play nice. Solksjaer will be praying that David de Gea’s managed to get his mojo back after that gaffe in Barcelona last Tuesday.

However, the smallest sliver of hope remains for Man Utd fans, Liverpool fans, and neutrals. Cast your mind back to April 7 2018, when the Red Devils, inspired by Paul Pogba, managed to overturn a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat the Sky Blues 3-2 on their own turf, delaying what would have been raucous title celebrations − by a week − in the process.

The big difference this time around is that Man City went into Manchester derby off the back of a chastening result at the hands of Liverpool (the first leg of their Champions League quarter final clash), and Man Utd were actually on a decent run.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Man Utd vs Man City Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 24, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully not be a whitewash be an extremely entertaining affair.

