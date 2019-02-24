Man United vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League online this Sunday

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream: Our guide features the kick-off time, channel information and steam details for arguably the biggest game in the English football calendar. Here’s how to watch United vs Liverpool online.

Make no mistake, this game will have a massive bearing on where the Premier League title ends up in 2019. Liverpool travel to Old Trafford for arguably their toughest remaining fixture, as they hunt their first league championship since 1990.

A win will take the Merseyside club three points clear of Manchester City, while a defeat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s resurgent United team will hand the initiative to the reigning champions. United will be desperate to prevent Liverpool reclaiming their perch atop of English football, even if it means handing their city rivals the title once again.

Liverpool will welcome back Virgil Van Dijk, who missed the midweek Champions League goalless draw with Bayern Munich, while United are hopeful of having injured attacking duo Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial back for the pivotal clash,

The home side know a win would go a long way towards sealing the permanent manager’s job for the interim boss, who has lost just once in 13 games since taking over from Jose Mourinho. There’s so much at stake for both teams that it’s difficult to underestimate the importance of this encounter between English football’s fiercest rivals.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream: Kick off time and how to watch

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports as part of the Super Sunday broadcast. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm UK time. The game itself kicks-off at 2:05pm UK time. Sky Q subscribers will be able to watch in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Those with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to tune in via their set-top box, but there are plenty of other ways to tune into the Premier League. Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do sit back and wait for the inevitable dodgy decision, or spawny goal to go in United’s favour while Liverpool’s title challenge crumbles yet again.

