Man United vs Arsenal Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Who’s up for some midweek Premier League action? Tonight it’s Manchester United vs Arsenal at Old Trafford, one of the biggest games of the season. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man United vs Arsenal, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

While the fixture might not have the same gravitas as when Fergie and Wenger were going tit for tat for the title around the turn of the century, United vs Arsenal remains one of the most intriguing games in the Premier League calendar.

While United continue to flounder under Jose Mourinho, there’s new hope at Arsenal with new manager Unai Emery quickly turning things around at The Emirates. The Gunners are now unbeaten in 19 games and arrive at Old Trafford following the best win of the post-Wenger era; a 4-2 comeback win over local rivals Spurs on Sunday.

With both clubs battling for a top four spot, it appears only Arsenal are on an upward trajectory heading into tonight’s fixture. Can United halt the recent skid into mediocrity with a statement win? Or will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fire Arsenal to another victory to put more distance between the two teams?

Man United vs Arsenal Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00pm GMT on Wednesday December 5 and the match will be shown on TV on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. The build-up starts at 7pm. BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the BT Sport app and website.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

