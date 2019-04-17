Man City vs Tottenham Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Wednesday

Tottenham and Man City face off at the Etihad Stadium this evening, for the crucial second leg of their Champions League quarter final tie. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man City vs Tottenham online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Tonight’s game is the second of three Man City vs Tottenham clashes that are set to take place in the space of less than two weeks. The Lilywhites got the best of Pep Guardiola’s men last Tuesday, thanks to a lovely solo effort from Son Heung-min.

Read more: Eleven Sports

But we all know what this Man City side is capable of. Guardiola’s men haven’t really been at their devastating best over the past month or so, but when they click there arguably isn’t a stronger side around.

Harry Kane’s injury will give the Sky Blues a big psychological boost too. What’s more, Dele Alli is a doubt after he broke his hand in the first leg. Thankfully for Mauricio Pochettino, Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente are more than able deputies, and were excellent at the weekend.

Spurs’ backline have a huge job on their hands trying to keep the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and the two Silvas at bay though.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big match couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. You can also tune in in 4K through BT Sport 4K UHD.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

Read more: Best VPN

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

Share your predictions for Man City vs Tottenham by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.