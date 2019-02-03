Man City vs Arsenal Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Arsenal take a trip to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon to face a Man City side that’ll be desperate to make up some ground on current league leaders Liverpool. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man City vs Arsenal online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Sky Blues fell to a shock defeat at the hands of relegation strugglers Newcastle midweek, and have fallen to third place in the table behind Tottenham Hotspur. Fortunately for them, Liverpool could only manage a draw against Leicester on Wednesday, so the gap between them is only five points rather than seven.

Read more: Eleven Sports

Arsenal, meanwhile, have a resurgent Man Utd breathing down their necks after a patchy few weeks. Pep Guardiola’s men beat them comfortably in the reverse fixture back in August, and the Gunners have a habit of crumbling against quality opposition, but they’re capable of troubling anyone on their day.

Whatever happens this afternoon, it’s going to be a big day in the 2018/19 title race.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s undoubtedly the pick of this week’s football fixtures (the soccer kind), and streaming the game could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Man City vs Arsenal Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, February 3, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 4pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

Share your predictions for Man City vs Arsenal by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.