Man City vs Spurs Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League online

How To Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: Our guide brings you channel information, kick-off time and a prediction for the crucial Premier League game.

That game the other night was alright, wasn’t it? Are you ready or round three? Yes, Spurs and City battle for the 3rd time in less than two weeks on Saturday morning.

This time, the pair will clash in the Premier League, following the incredible Champions League tie that saw City dumped out in the most dramatic circumstances on Wednesday night. However, there’s no time for gloating or licking wounds for either side here, whose domestic business is most, most pressing.

City go into the game at the Etihad Stadium knowing a win would put them back on top of the table and remove perhaps the greatest hurdle to retaining the Premier League trophy.

Spurs were considered title contenders at one point, but a major drop-off in league form has left them clinging to a top four spot. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United breathing down their necks, so can’t afford a victory lap on Saturday morning.

Man City vs Tottenham: Kick-off time and how to watch

There’s limited rest for the two sides, who played out the scintillating Champions League clash on Wednesday night. This one is Saturday morning’s lunchtime kick-off, at 12:30pm

Sky Sports has the rights to this one with the broadcast starting on and Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 11:30pm. Sky Q subscribers will be able to watch in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Those with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to tune in via their set-top box, but there are plenty of other ways to tune into the Premier League. Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do sit back and wait for the inevitable City bounce back win, while Liverpool’s title challenge crumbles yet again.

Do you think City will pick themselves up off the canvas and make an exhausted Spurs side pay? Or can Tottenham ride the momentum into another positive result in Manchester? We’re going with a 3-0 win for the home side. Share your prediction with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.