Sneaking beneath the £100 price tag, you can now save £20 on customising the lighting and colour scheme in your home.

Evolve your home into the world of smart lighting and have some fun with the Philips Hue Play bundle, introducing unique and ever-changing ways to accent areas in your home. At its lowest price yet, the Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment double pack is now reduced to £99.99, down from its RRP of £119.99.

You’ve likely heard of Philips Hue bulbs, but have you heard of the Play range? Proof in the name, the Philips Hue Play bundle offers a more creative and fun way for you to add smart bulbs to your home.

With two of the oblong white lights included, the compact shape allows for it to be attached behind screens, backlighting entertainment set-ups. From TVs to computer monitors, thanks to their sleek design, the Play bulbs can be both discreetly hidden away, or shown in plain view with their cool look.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals.

Able to adapt to what’s showing on screen too, achieve a more immersive experience whether you’re gaming or having a movie marathon. All can be controlled via the Philips Hue app, from colour portfolios to syncing up colours to what you’re seeing on screen. Much like the standard Philips Hue bulbs, there are an impressive 16 million colour variations for you to choose from, as well as 50,000 different shades of white light alone.

Connect to a Hue Bridge or Alexa product (both sold separately), and you’ll be able to even change your Philips Hue bulbs by voice command. Other than that, the best thing about this Philips Play bundle is it includes everything else you could need to attach and style your smart lighting.

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Now with £20 off, the Philips Hue Play bundle is at its lowest price yet on Amazon. Buy now and snatch it up for only £99.99.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.