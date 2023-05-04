Losing Xbox One vs PS4 war is still hurting us, says Xbox boss

Microsoft is still bemoaning the crushing loss in the last generation console war, saying it faces an uphill struggling in winning over PlayStation gamers.

In an interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the Xbox One vs PS4 battle was “the worst generation to lose” because each side forged its digital library during these years.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor half price with an Xbox Series X The biggest Star Wars game in years is now available 50% off for a total of £34.99 when you purchase an Xbox Series X from Argos. Argos

Was £519.98

Now £484.98 View Deal

That, of course, developed a cross generational platform loyalty where gamers would stick with the system where their amassed digital games could be played.

In response to Microsoft’s lack lustre Xbox Series S/X line-up, punctuated by the disappointing initial reviews to Arcane’s Redfall, Spencer told Kinda Funny Games it isn’t as simple as just releasing great games any more, when it comes to beating the PS5.

He said: “I see the commentary that if you just build great games everything will turn around. It’s just not true that if we go off and build great games all of a sudden you’re going to see console share shift in some dramatic way. We lost the worst generation to lose in the Xbox One generation, where everybody built their digital library of games.

“We want our Xbox community to feel awesome, but this idea that if we just focused more on great games on our console that somehow we’re going to win the console race doesn’t really lay into the reality of most people. There is no world where Starfield is an 11 out of 10 and people start selling their PS5s, that’s not going to happen.”

Instead, Spencer says that Microsoft isn’t focused on “out console-ing” Sony or Nintendo but on the wider picture with Game Pass, the cloud and PC.

The reviews for Redfall, the vampire-themed first person shooter, have been a huge disappointment for Microsoft, especially as the long delayed title was supposed to give the Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass a big lift after a relatively barren 2022.

“There’s nothing that’s more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community,” he said. “To watch the community lose confidence and be disappointed, I’m disappointed. I’m upset with myself. We’ll revisit our process.”

You can see the full interview below…