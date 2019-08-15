Logitech G launches impossibly thin mechanical gaming keyboards

Logitech G has today unveiled two new mechanical gaming keyboards: Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless and the Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB.

Both of these Logitech G peripherals are reportedly two of thinnest mechanical keyboards on the market, flaunting ultra-compact forms with shallow aluminium cases that take up minimal bag space.

Logitech G claims the GL switches used here are half the height of standard mechanical key switches. This not only makes the keyboard smaller, but also supposedly speeds up actuation by 25%, so there’s as little time as possible between key presses and in-game commands.

Related: Best Gaming Keyboards 2019

You’ll be able to choose between GL Linear, GL Tactile and GL Clicky switches at checkout to suit your preference: Tactile provides noticeable feedback, Linear offers smooth keystrokes and Clicky – as the name suggests – makes an audible crunch when pressed.

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is the wireless iteration of the two new keyboards. The 1ms report rate ensures this keyboard is essentially as responsive as a wired keyboard, while the 30-hour non-stop battery life will keep you from reaching the microUSB charger too often.

This is also the first Logitech G Lightspeed keyboard to feature the company’s next-gen Lightsync RGB lighting, with 16.8 million colours available to personalise the keys via the G Hub software.

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed will be available to buy later this month, and has a suggested retail price of £209.99.

Related: Best Gaming Mouse 2019

If that’s too steep for your budget, Logitech G has also launched a cheaper wired version of the keyboard entitled the Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB.

This keyboard has an almost identical key layout, sharing the five programmable macro keys down the left side and profile switches running along the top that allow you to quickly swap between the custom settings saved onto the on-board storage. Anyone who likes to play a specific control setup for the likes of League of Legends or Overwatch could find this a big time saver.

The Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB also sports a USB 2.0 passthrough capable of charging up additional gadgets, compensating for the USB ports the keyboard takes up on your computer.

With a suggested retail price of £169.99, the Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB is considerably cheaper than its wireless counterpart. An August 2019 release window has also been confirmed for the peripheral.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews in the coming weeks for our full reviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More