Liverpool vs West Ham: Stream the game on Amazon Prime video for free

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: The Premier League action is available to live-stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch the Reds battle the Hammers on TV, mobile, or online.

Liverpool finally turned up for the 22/23 season on Sunday with a fiery win over Manchester City at Anfield. Now the Reds will be looking to build upon that massive result with another home game against West Ham United during the midweek matchday.

It’s a relatively quick turnaround, but Liverpool will hope the home crowd can spur them onto a fourth win of the season against their old foe, former Everton and Man United boss David Moyes. They’ll need to do it without forward Diogo Jota who will miss the World Cup with a serious calf injury suffered against city.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate could be back in contention for a starting place at the back, while big money summer signing Darwin Nunez looks to be finding his feet after some early season woes.

The Hammers also endured a rough start to the season, but are too climbing the table following some improved results in recent weeks.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs West Ham on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs West Ham kick-off time

Old school! Gotta love a 7:30pm kick-off time. Amazon Prime Video’s chosen kick-off time is actually pretty handy here, if you’re interested in watching the Man United vs Tottenham game at 8:15pm. It means you can watch all of Liverpool vs West Ham before tuning into the second half of United vs Spurs.

There are three other games kicking-off at 7:30pm, all of which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video (details below):

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brentford vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Everton

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for Liverpool vs West Ham and for all of the midweek Premier League games. It’s one of the rare matchdays when every Premier League game is available to watch live.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month, so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.