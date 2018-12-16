Liverpool vs Man United Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League online

Sorry, Man City and Chelsea fans, but Liverpool vs Manchester United is still the biggest game in English football. Now, and always. This Sunday, United travel to Anfield to face high-flying Liverpool. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Man United online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

In-form Liverpool face Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils knowing a win will see them exit the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, before heading into the crucial Christmas period. However, while Jurgen Klopp’s men are flying high, they haven’t enjoyed a league win against United since 2014.

Both teams enter Sunday’s games after midweek Champions League games, United faced a trip to Valencia on Wednesday while Liverpool enjoyed home comforts against Napoli 24-hours earlier. The form book, plus home advantage on Sunday would appear to give the Liverpool the edge over their rivals from down the East Lancs Road. However, as always, there’s the Mourinho factor to consider.

A lot will depend on whether Liverpool’s famed front three of Salah, Firmino and Mané can make it past what’s sure to be a packed (may we say parked) United rear-guard. It’s sure to be a fascinating clash regardless.

Liverpool vs Man United Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm GMT on Sunday December 16, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up following the completion of the Southampton vs Arsenal match, which takes place prior to the battle at Anfield.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app. Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

