Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Stream: Watch the vitally important Premier League tie online this Wednesday

Recent Premier League champions Leicester City are hoping to throw a spanner in Liverpool’s title challenge this evening as they take on the current league leaders at Anfield. Can the Foxes cause an upset once again? Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

With Man City falling to a shock defeat at Newcastle on Tuesday night, this is a golden opportunity for Liverpool to increase their lead at the top of the table to seven points. But we all know nothing is straightforward when Leicester are involved.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10

Think back a few years to when Leicester were proving everyone wrong and sitting at the top of the table, rewriting EPL history in the process. One of the games which really cemented Leicester’s title credentials came against Liverpool. You might remember Jamie Vardy’s looping volley and rapturous celebrations afterwards.

Things aren’t quite so rosey for the Foxes this season. The East Midlands club sit in tenth place, but could leapfrog Everton and Watford if they pick up the three points here putting European football next season ever closer.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: How to watch the big game live

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this enticing clash, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. If you have the right equipment then you’ll also be able to watch the game in 4K with Dolby Atmos audio.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

Share your predictions for PSG vs Liverpool by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.