Liverpool vs Barcelona Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Barcelona and Liverpool face off at Anfield this evening for the second leg of their Champions League semi final, with the Spanish champions three goals to the good. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Barcelona online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Poor old Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men played really well for the first 70 minutes or so of the first leg, and the 3-0 scoreline really wasn’t a fair reflection of the game. That said, it would have been even worse if it wasn’t for some very dodgy finishing at death.

Read more: Eleven Sports

And as if their task tonight wasn’t difficult enough, star strikers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have been ruled out of tonight’s encounter through injury. The massive step towards the Premier League title that Man City took last night can’t have exactly helped, either.

When it rains it pours.

On a positive note, the Blaugrana were defeated by La Liga strugglers Celta Vigo at the weekend. Unfortunately for Liverpool, the side Ernesto Valverde picked was a heavily weakened one. That means the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba come into tonight’s game off the back of a good rest.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game will hopefully be entertaining. And watching the big match couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. You can also tune in in 4K through BT Sport 4K UHD.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

Read more: Best VPN

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

Share your predictions for Liverpool vs Barcelona by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.