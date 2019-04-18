The LIT Flash lands to make your smartphone snaps shine

Smartphone cameras have improved so much recently it feels like they’ll soon be virtual Cartier-Bressons, but one thing they definitely haven’t mastered is flash. Luckily, that’s where the LIT Flash comes in – it’s a Bluetooth Xenon flash that’s designed specifically for smartphones.

The promising Kickstarter project, which is already very close to hitting its funding goal, has a 40W power output and can be fired from a distance of up to 40 metres from its companion smartphone app (for iOS and Android).

Xenon flashes generally draw more power than their LED equivalents, which has meant the latter have become the default in smartphones. But Xenon flashes are usually more powerful and versatile, for example letting you freeze moments of action when you press your shutter button.

The LIT Flash’s High Speed Sync Mode lets you use really short exposure times (down to 1/10,000s, if your phone supports that), and also promises to be handy for balancing out the light in scenes where you’re facing direct sunlight, something that’s usually handled by your phone’s HDR mode with varying success.

With its battery fully charged the LIT promises to keep going for around 200 full-power flashes, and you can top it up via its USB-C port. One of its best features, though, looks to be the companion app (for iOS and Android), which lets you adjust the flash’s power and gives you tutorials on how to use flash in different ways.

If you like the sound of the LIT and are quick off the mark, then you can snap one of the few $179 Super Early Bird units that are left, with delivery coming in January 2020. That’s a decent saving on its slightly less tempting full retail price of $329.

