Is this Lightning-enabled power bank the must-have iPhone accessory of 2018?

Apple has finally bestowed a Lightning-enabled iPhone power bank with a blessing from upon high… well, from Cupertino to be precise, but it’s pretty much the same thing in the tech world.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Power Bank 10K has a Lightning input, which means you’ll be able to charge your phone and then simply turn the cable around to replenish the power pack itself.

Usually, manufacturers use a micro USB or USB-C input for these accessories, which means carrying two cables on the go. This solution reduces that to one, and even means it can be charged on an iPhone dock.

While there are Lightning-enabled other options available, this is the first to be certified and licensed under the Made for iPhone (MFi) program, which carries a lot of weight among consumers.

The pack offers a 10,000mAh battery, which means you’ll probably get around 3 full charges out of the accessory. There’s also a pair of USB ports (2.4A and 1A) so you can charge a pair of devices at the same time.

It’s available in black and white, both carrying a button you can press to see an LED indication of how much charge remains. Like the iPhones it’ll charge, it’s around 6-inches long, but much thicker at 2.75-inches wide.

Up for pre-order now (via MacRumors), the Boost Charge Power Bank will cost $59.99. It isn’t the cheapest in the world, but for some iPhone and iPad owners the convenience will be more than enough to encourage them to part with their cash. It’ll start to ship at the end of August.

What are your must-have iPhone accessories? Are you an AirPods fanatic? Or are you desperately waiting for AirPower to arrive and take care of your wireless charging needs? Drop us a tweet @TrustedReviews and let us know.