LG showcases its transparent OLED tech in Harrods windows

LG Display is partnering with Harrods to show off its huge transparent OLED displays in the famous department store’s shop windows from October 7 to 28.

The company announced today that it would be taking over the show windows as a part of Harrods’ Tech Month to educate the public about the potential of OLED and to establish itself as a leader of the market in the years to come. LG is the only brand manufacturing large-size transparent OLED displays in the world right now.

A 55-inch Full HD transparent OLED display with 38 percent transparency and a show window OLED display made up of two 55-inch vertically-combined transparent OLED displays will showcase interactive content for customers throughout the majority of the month of October.

OLED is the best display tech to craft a transparent TV out of because it is not limited by the need for a backlight unit, explained LG Display. The pixels in an OLED display emit light by themselves making it a perfect material for LG’s transparent tech to be based upon.

Transparent displays are also ideal for commercial use because customers can read info about specific products while directly looking at the products on the other side of the glass.

“LG Display will provide more chances for the public to experience the innovation of OLED by collaborating once again with world-renowned department store Harrods which showed its willingness to embrace OLED as an unmatched next-generation technology”, said LG Display VP and Head of Global OLED Promotion KJ Kim. “As the pioneer of OLED displays, LG Display is committed to leading the future of OLED, thereby enhancing people’s lives with this cutting-edge technology”.

The displays are taking over as part of Harrods tech month, an opportunity for the department store to show off the latest in lifestyle tech with a range of interactive and immersive in-store experiences for customers to take part in throughout October.

