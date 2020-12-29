LG QNED Mini LED TVs could set new standards for LCD sets

LG has announced its first range of Mini LED televisions ahead of this year’s virtual CES tech expo.

The new QNED Mini LED televisions come from the current king of OLED sets and include 10 new 4K and 8K models, with sizes ranging up to 86-inches.

The company’s OLED sets will remain the gold standard, but these LG sets will provide more affordable options while bringing serious boosts to the LCD realm. LG says the new range represents a “giant leap forward” for LCD TV picture quality thanks to the addition of quantum dot and NanoCell technology.

With Mini LEDs as the light source, LG asserts the “lightness and contrast are far superior to that of conventional LCD televisions.”

Related: Best TV 2020

The LED backlighting is comprised of almost 30,000 tiny LED lights, offering a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a whopping 2,500 dimming zones. Naturally, there’s HDR support in these sets which LG claims are “the new LCD to beat.”

In a press release, the company writes: “Thanks to a new panel structure enhanced by LG’s advanced Mini LED backlighting, these TVs deliver a truly immersive viewing experience in the LCD space. As the first TVs to combine quantum dot and NanoCell technology in one product,

“LG QNED Mini LED TVs produce incredibly accurate colours while the advanced LED backlight offers better contrast and deeper blacks for images of exceptional vibrancy and realism. And with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs render motion smoothly and more naturally.”

LG says the highest-end 86 QNED Mini LED set will be on show at its virtual CES 2021 booth from January 11 onwards. There’s no news on the price and release date just yet. LG generally makes a big show of its new televisions at CES and we’re excited to see what it has in store for the flagship OLED series of televisions too.