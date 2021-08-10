LG has announced a new UI and free K-content coming to its smart TVs

LG is upgrading its free streaming service LG Channels with a new UI and more content, the company announced on August 10.

LG Channels is set to expand from around 1600 channels to 1900 channels, depending on your region. This includes popular content from a wide range of categories including movies, sports, music, news and K-content from LG’s home of South Korea.

In 2020, LG announced that it had partnered with South Korean digital media platform NEW ID to bring more Korean movies and TV shows to its LG Channels library. Now, LG is launching even more channels and expanding its offerings to more countries.

Korean film channel NEW K.MOVIES, for example, will soon be available in North America and Mexico, following on from its previous launch in Europe.

Other new Channels coming to LG TVs via LG Channels this year including Asian TV streaming site Rakuten Viki, C-drama service OnDemandChina, Kids apps BABY SHARK TV and Kids Pang TV, Quincy Jones’ Qwest TV and more than 100 Pluto TV channels.

Rakuten TV is already available in major European markets and can be accessed through a dedicated button the most recent LG Magic Remote.

According to LG, LG Channels’ viewership and viewer time numbers doubled in 2021 compared with those recorded last year, explaining why the company is expanding the streaming service to more countries and introducing more content.

LG Channels will soon be available in a total of 25 countries worldwide (up from 14), with LG tripling its European coverage by the end of 2021. The service will also soon be available on more than 30 more brands of smart TVs powered by the LG webOS TV platform, including TVs by Motorola, JVC, Polaroid and MASTER-G.

Finally, LG has redesigned its UI to feel more intuitive to navigate, introducing a new feature that analyses your viewing preferences to then recommend new content.

The updated UI is available now on LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and newer, with a version for webOS 3.0 to 4.5 coming soon. LG also has plans to release an LG Channels smartphone app later this year, starting in North America.