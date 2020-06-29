LG announces self-cleaning wireless earbuds with Meridian Audio

LG has announced two new true wireless headphones in the HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4.

The HBS-FN6 (£149.99) and HBS-FN4 (£99.99) TONE Free wireless earbuds sees LG continue its relationship with Meridian Audio, with the audio brand helping to deliver what LG claims is “exceptional listening experience with lifelike audio”.

Related: Best wireless earbuds

The top-end HBS-FN6 feature a UV nano case, which uses an ultraviolet light to eliminate bacteria and germs when the earbuds are placed in the charging case. The new canal-type design claims to deliver a more comfortable fit, with the HBS-FN6 available in the choice of matte black and glossy white (glossy finishes pick up dirt easily, so the UV-case might be a godsend).

Meridian’s audio expertise comes in the form of HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing), which is powered by digital signal processing. LG asserts the use of DSP recreates a realistic soundstage, as well as delivering clear vocals.

Both TONE Free models offer EQ customisation (also developed by Meridian), with a selection of four presets that includes Natural (balanced), Immersive (expanded soundstage) Bass Boost (self-explanatory) and Treble Boost (clearer vocals). There’s no active noise cancellation, so wearers will have to make do with the headphones’ natural seal. There is an Ambient Sound Mode, so listeners can press a button to hear what’s around them.

Both models feature six hours of battery life, with the UVnano case capable of delivering another three full charges for 24 hours in total. Both the HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 feature IPX4 rating which should help against rain, and both have access to Google Assistant or Siri via a smartphone. Touch controls ensure the listener won’t have to reach for their mobile device for playback and volume control.

“LG has always striven to deliver better sound to more consumers and with our new TONE Free earbuds we are expanding on our successful partnership with Meridian Audio,” said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video division. “On top of great sound, TONE Free brings something new to the table that is also very practical.”

“We poured all of our accumulated expertise into creating the sound identity for this new range of LG TONE Free products,” commented John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio. “Whether you’re at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

The HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 from the 6th July for £149.99 and £99.99 respectively.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …