Leicester vs Aston Villa Live Stream: Where to watch the Carabao Cup semi final tonight

Leicester vs Aston Villa — Where and when to watch this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final

Leicester City prepare to host Premier League new-boys Aston Villa tonight as the teams face off in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch the game on any device, wherever you are.

Last night Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford which means, bar a huge second leg turn-around, the winner of Leicester and Villa’s two-legged cup tie will likely face Pep’s City side in the final.

Leicester vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT this evening.

Leicester vs Aston Villa TV channel

The game is being broadcast by Sky Sports and will be available on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can watch the game with a Now TV Sports day pass.

How to live stream Leicester vs Aston Villa − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky customers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. Simply download the app and sign in with your Sky ID.

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Leicester vs Aston Villa match preview

Last time the two teams met, just last month, Leicester dished out a one-sided beating at Villa Park. The Foxes walked away with a 4-1 win.

On league form, Leicester are clear favourites. Currently second with 45 points and one of the best goal-scoring records in the league. The Foxes are also boosted by the return of star striker, Jamie Vardy.

Conversely, Villa are teetering one point above the drop zone, with 21 points to their name. They’ve lost twice as many games as they’ve won too (12 losses to 6 wins, plus 3 draws).

Villa fans will cling to the small slither of hope provided by the form of star man, Jack Grealish. He’s shown himself to be a game-changer, scoring eight goals in all competitions, and is already being linked to top teams for a summer move.

However, both keeper Tom Heaton and record signing, Wesley, have been ruled out through injury for the rest of the season. That’s a massive blow for Villa and boosts Leicester’s chances this evening.

