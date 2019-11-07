Lazio vs Celtic – Where to watch today’s Europa League early kick-off

Where to watch Lazio vs Celtic tonight – on TV or via a live stream

Celtic are in action at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon, where they’ll face a Lazio side that’s flying high in Serie A but not doing quite so well in Europe. Here’s how you can watch today’s Lazio vs Celtic clash on TV or online − it’s an early kick-off.

Lazio vs Celtic kick-off time

The game kicks off at 5:55pm BST, which is 6:55pm local time in Rome, where the game is being played.

Lazio vs Celtic TV channel

BT has exclusive broadcast rights for the Europa League in the UK, and Lazio vs Celtic is being shown on BT Sport 3. The build-up starts at 5:15pm.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

BT Sport Deal BT Sport & Broadband offers (includes free BT Reward Card) With our handy collection of BT deals, you can save on your broadband and sports packages, all while getting a tasty reward card of up to £90 for your troubles.

How to live stream Lazio vs Celtic − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Lazio vs Celtic − Match preview

Celtic came from behind to win the reverse fixture 2-1 at Celtic Park two weeks ago, thanks to a strike from Ryan Christie in the second-half, and an 89th minute Christopher Jullien winner.

The Bhoys come into tonight’s game at the top of Group E, but FC Cluj, who play Rennes tonight, are breathing down the Scottish champions’ necks.

It could be a strange atmosphere in the Stadio Olimpico tonight, as sections of the stadium have been closed because of repeated incidents of racist behaviour from the Lazio supporters.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…