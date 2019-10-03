Carphone Warehouse is currently offering a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling earbuds with each Sony Xperia 5 contract. The only problem? The deal expires at midnight tonight.

As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get a free £40 gift card of your choice to Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Uber Eats and H&M. Of course, there’s a lot of Sony Xperia 5 tariffs to go with this offer, but we’ve selected the one that offers the best value for money.

Providing 5GB of data a month (more than enough for social media and the odd bit of music/YouTube streaming), Vodafone is offering the handset at just £32 a month with £49.99 upfront. In total, the contract comes to £817.99 after two years – an amazing price when you consider that the phone itself costs £699, the earbuds cost £220, and that’s before considering the extra £40 gift card you get from the whole thing. Talk about a bargain.

While we’ve yet to review the Sony Xperia 5, we did get a chance to have a hands-on with the device, declaring: “The Xperia 1 was a great handset, with its 21:9 screen delivering something a bit different to the competition. The Xperia 5 is more of the same, although this time around the screen is a smaller, a more manageable 6.1-inch model. Maintaining the same range of features that the Xperia 5’s big brother had but at a cheaper price, this is arguably the more interesting phone.”

The Xperia 5 is likely to be right at home with videographers, packing an identical feature-packed video recording set-up to the one found on the Sony Xperia 1.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 has been put through the ringer here at Trusted Reviews however, and we were more than happy to give the device an outstanding 10/10 rating – owed to Sony figuring out the impossible by packing stellar sound quality and industry-leading noise cancellation into such a small form factor.

Remember, this incredible deal will expire tonight at midnight, so if you want to bag a brand new Sony Xperia 5 with arguably the best wireless earbuds on the market, don’t let it pass you by.

