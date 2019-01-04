You’re going to have to cough up to watch KSI vs Logan Paul Part 2, aka the boxing match you probably never had any intention of paying to watch.

At least, that’s the hope of the two burly YouTube personalities, who fought each other at the Manchester Arena last August. It ended in a potentially highly lucrative draw.

Read more: Best VPN

According to The Verge, it appears that the vast majority of people who actually watched their first fight tuned in illegally, opting to take advantage of pirate streams on platforms like Twitch and Periscope, instead of paying to watch the action via the official channels − YouTube and the KSIvsLogan.tv. website.

While the official stream reportedly brought in around 773,000 viewers, more than a million people are said to have tuned in via Twitch alone.

And it appears that KSI − aka Olajide Olatunji − and Logan Paul are putting their heads together to think up a way to combat the problem. In a video posted to YouTube this week, KSI said they’re “working on protection and the legal side of things when it comes to streaming”.

Read more: Best streaming sites

He also revealed that the rematch, which was originally supposed to take place in February, will almost certainly be pushed back. Logan Paul is, according to KSI, yet to select a location or venue for the upcoming fight.

Did you watch the original KSI vs Logan Paul fight? Are you planning to watch the rematch? Share your predictions with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.