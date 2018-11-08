The KitSound Slam XL Bluetooth speaker is a party animal

KitSound aims to make some noise with its party-busting Slam XL Bluetooth speaker

Aimed at the party set, Kitsound’s Slam XL Bluetooth speaker wants to be the life of any and every knees-up. With its Boombox-inspired design, it’s a mains powered speaker that comes with a carry handle that offers an element of portability.

With a 100 watt output and two full range drivers, KitSound claims the Slam XL Bluetooth speaker is capable of pumping out “impressive bass and remarkable sound” for a speaker of its size, with hwd dimensions (in mm) measured at 190 x 473 x 252.

Whatever music you play, the Slam XL will match the beats with its own light show, or you can customise the multiple light modes and colours. With settings that include Chill Mode, Strobe Lights and Rave Mode – a setting perhaps more inclined for England and Everton goalkeeper, Jordan ‘get the rave on’ Pickford – you’re free to mix the performance up as you like.

Connections include wired and wireless options. The former is a auxillary cable connection, while the latter extends to Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 30m.

The KitSound Slam XL Bluetooth speaker is available to buy now from kitsound.co.uk and Amazon. It retails for £129.99.

