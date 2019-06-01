Joshua vs Ruiz Live Stream: UK time and how to watch the fight online

Joshua vs Ruiz Live Stream: How to watch Joshua vs Ruiz online

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. Anthony Joshua takes on Andy Ruiz Jr at New York City’s Madison Square Garden tonight. It’s AJ’s first fight in the US, and he’ll step into the ring as the overwhelming favourite. Here’s how to live stream Joshua vs Ruiz online – plus all the key details like the Joshua vs Ruiz UK time and undercard.

Joshua was originally down to fight Jarrell Miller, but Ruiz stepped in for the American after he failed a series of drugs tests.

Much of the discussion ahead of the bout has, understandably, focused on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder − surely they can’t keep avoiding each other much longer − and Ruiz will no doubt be desperate to show that everyone has been wrong to overlook him.

The Destroyer, as he’s known, has 32 wins to his name (21 by knockout) and has been defeated once. He’s never been knocked down.

Here are all the details you need to watch Joshua vs Ruiz tonight.

Joshua vs Ruiz UK Time: When is the fight?

The fight will take place in the early hours of Sunday June 2 in the UK, with the ringwalk expected to take place at around 4am. However, as is always the case, the schedule is subject to change, depending on how the undercard pans out.

TV coverage in Britain will start at 10pm on Saturday, June 1, and there’s plenty of action to look forward to ahead of the main event. The undercard includes:

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon (IBF WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles)

Callum Smith vs Hassan N’Dam (WBA super-middleweight title)

Josh Kelly v Ray Robinson (WBA international welterweight title)

Joshua Buatsi vs Marco Antonio Periban (WBA international light-heavyweight)

Chris Algieri v Tommy Coyle (WBO international super-lightweight title)

If you happen to drink too much and doze off before the Joshua vs Ruiz fight actually starts, there’ll be two repeat showings of the fight at 9am and 5:30pm on June 2. Good luck avoiding spoilers!

Joshua vs Ruiz TV Channel: Which UK TV channel is showing Joshua vs Ruiz?

Sky Sports Box Office (channel 492 on the Sky box) has the TV rights to Joshua vs Ruiz in the UK, which means Sky TV subscribers will be able to easily buy the fight for the princely sum of £19.95 for the entire night’s action.

To order the fight through your Sky box, just follow this link.

For everyone else, including Virgin Media and BT TV subscribers, you can buy the fight online here.

Joshua vs Ruiz Live Stream: How to watch Joshua vs Ruiz online

Once you’ve registered and paid up to watch the fight you’ll be able to choose whether to watch on your browser via PC and Mac, via iOS and Android, or via the Now TV box or Now TV Stick.

That’s all there is to it. Make sure there’s still some Stella in the fridge after the Liverpool vs Tottenham game, and pray it lasts longer than one round.