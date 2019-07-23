Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt come head-to-head today as the results of the Conservative Party leadership are broadcast live across the country. It’s a hugely significant event, and our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch announcement on TV and online, wherever you are.

The announcement will air live on BBC One in a special program called ‘The UK’s Next Prime Minister’, before the winner takes Theresa May’s place in No 10 on Wednesday.

What started off as a series of debates between Environment Secretary Michael Gove, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart, ex-Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and initial front-runner Boris Johnson has come down to the final two. Tomorrow, Johnson will take his place as our next Prime Minister either Hunt or Johnson will take their place as our next Prime Minister.

Ministers seemed to be in good spirits as they turned up at No 10 at 9:30 this morning to attend Theresa May’s final cabinet, with Jeremy Hunt telling journalists that he’s feeling positive about the results. At least he believes in himself.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the results.

Prime Minister announcement time

The UK’s Next Prime Minister starts at 11am BST, but the announcement is expected to take place at around 11:45am. The victory speech is expected to take place at 11:50am.

Prime Minister announcement TV channel

The Prime Minister announcement is being shown on BBC One.

How to stream the Prime Minister announcement wherever you are

To watch The UK’s Next Prime Minister online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny (if you’ve got a valid UK TV license). Or just follow this link.

If, as many of you probably will be, you’re tuning in from your workplace, iPlayer’s handy picture-in-picture mode makes it easier to watch and work at the same time.

And if you’re a little late on the scene, just fire up BBC News on iPlayer and rewind to 11am. If you’re really late on the scene, you can catch up by searching the platform for ‘The UK’s Next Prime Minister’.

There are iPlayer apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way.

BBC iPlayer | iOS

BBC iPlayer | Android

BBC iPlayer | Web

If you’re on holiday, and worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

