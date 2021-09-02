JBL has announced the latest updates to its true wireless line up for 2021: the Reflect Flow Pro, the Tune 130NC and the Tune 230NC.

“We have never needed music more than we do now”, said president of parent company Harman’s Lifestyle Division, Dave Rogers.

“It’s exciting to bring our new True Wireless products to JBL fans and to be able to offer new features and a new look after a challenging year. We are always pushing ourselves beyond the cutting edge of sound so that whatever we do, we are connecting people to others and to themselves. Whether you need active noise cancellation, or extra-long battery life to get you through a long trip to see friends and family, JBL has got you covered”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new earbuds.

JBL Reflect Flow Pro

The most premium pair of the three new earbuds are the Reflect Flow Pro.

While the Reflect Flow Pro aren’t solely designed for working out, the ‘Powerfin’ secure fit and sweat, rain and dust-proof IP68 rating makes it clear these earbuds can handle a gym session.

The earbuds feature a circular winged design, along with customisable touch controls so you can tap to control the tunes. Inside are 6.8mm drivers that support the JBL Signature Sound, along with an array of features, including Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC) to cut out distractions and a Smart Ambient setting to let sounds in.

The Reflect Flow Pro pack six microphones in total – two beamforming mics and a third to help with wind suppression in each earbud – for clearer calls and access to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant or Google Assistant – the latter offering support for hot word activation.

You’ll be able to get 8 hours of listening from the earbuds and a further 20 from the wireless charging case with ANC on; or 10 hours and 20 in the case with ANC switched off. The earbuds also support Qi wireless charging as well as fast charging with one hour obtained from 10 minutes of charging.

The Reflect Flow Pro feature Bluetooth 5.0, as well as Google Fast Pair to connect to Android devices quickly. There’s also support for the JBL headphones app, which allows users to adjust the EQ, ANC, access voice assistants and more.

JBL Tune 230NC

The more affordable Tune 230NC are the successor to the JBL Tune 225 TWS.

The earbuds feature a longer stem shape than the Reflect Flow Pro and the Tune 130NC, matching the design of their predecessor. They also come with new silicone tips for an improved fit and better bass performance.

The earbuds are water and sweat resistant to IPX4 and pack 5.8mm drivers to deliver JBL’s Pure Bass sound. There are two mics on each earbud for clear calls and the Tune 230NC support ANC and Smart Ambient.

There’s also support for the Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants and the Tune 230NC take advantage of Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Fast Pair connectivity.

The earbuds 8 hours in the earbuds and a further 24 in the case with ANC on; or 10 hours in the earbuds and 30 in the case with ANC off. There’s support for fast charging, but no Qi wireless charging.

JBL Tune 130NC

The Tune 130NC, meanwhile, are JBL’s 2021 update to its Tune 125 TWS earbuds.

These earbuds come in yet another shape, with an oval bud design instead of the round look of the Reflect Flow Pro and the stem shape found on the Tune 230NC. Like the 230NC, the 130NC are water and sweat resistant to IPX4 and take advantage of the same ANC, Smart Ambient and voice assistant features in the new true wireless range.

The Tune 130NC pack 10mm drivers – the largest of the three earbuds – offering JBL’s Pure Bass sound. There are two microphones in either earbud for crisp voice calls and the earbuds include support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Fast Pair.

The battery life is identical to the Tune 230NC, with 8 hours available in each earbud and 24 in the case with ANC on, and 10 hours in the earbuds and 30 in the case with noise cancelling switched off. Again, there’s support for fast charging, but no wireless charging with this pair.

Availability

All three earbuds are available to buy from JBL’s UK website

The Reflect Flow Pro come in black, blue, white and pink colours and are priced at £169.99, while the Tune 230NC are available in black, white, blue and sand and cost £79.99. The Tune 130NC come in black, white and blue and also have an RRP of £79.99.