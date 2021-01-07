JBL has introduced the latest addition to its Charge portable speaker family, claiming that the Charge 5 will take the range to a whole new level.

What’s so different? Well, according to JBL, the Charge 5 will advantage of improved audio performance compared to its predecessors. The speaker packs a racetrack-shaped driver, a separate tweeter and dual passive JBL Bass Radiators to help produce clear audio and deep bass from a compact form.

That audio performance comes wrapped in a durable new design, with the speaker protected by a rugged structure and silicon bumpers. If you fancy taking this portable speaker out and about, it’s dust and waterproof up to IP67.

The Charge 5 is not a shrinking violet when it comes to design either, with a large variety of colours available that includes black, blue, grey, red, teal and a camo finish (as seen below).

When it comes to connectivity the Charge 5 supports Bluetooth 5.1. In terms of endurance, the 7500mAh battery produces a decent 20 hours of listening from a single charge. The battery can also function as a built-in powerbank, allowing users to charge their phones and other devices via the USB port when they’re running low on juice without pausing the tunes.

The Charge 5 also supports JBL’s PartyBoost feature, so it the Charge 5 can be paired with other compatible JBL speakers to amplify the audio for an even bigger sound.

“Whether listening at home or outdoors, the JBL Charge 5 sets a new standard for high-quality sound”, said the SVP & GM of product development & engineering at Harman, Andy Tsui.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the next generation of our popular lineup and are beyond excited to offer listeners the unmatched power of JBL Signature Pro Sound”.

The JBL Charge 5 will be available to order on JBL’s website and from select retailers from March 2021. Wrapped in paper-based, eco packaging, it’s priced at £159.99.