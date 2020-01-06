Jabra’s launched a new set of sports-focused buds that will let listeners adjust sound levels, create tailored audio profiles and program buttons to their own preferences.

Ever get a new pair of wireless buds and spend half an hour trying to figure out how the buttons work? The Jabra Elite Active 75t is promising to change that with a new ‘MyControls’ option that lets users control how their buttons function.

The headphones should be on shelves in February but ‘MyControls’ is scheduled to come out with a firmware update in the second quarter of 2020.

This will be accompanied by a new ‘MySound’ feature, which lets users adjust sound levels on the earbuds. The buds themselves will provide a series of beep tests and then calibrate to the user’s listening profile. This sounds similar to the profiling seen on the top-end Nuraphones, and it could be a nifty little feature, but until we’ve got a pair to test out it’s not clear how well this will work.

In addition to these updates, the new buds have an upgraded water and dust resistance rating of IP57. Technically, this should mean that the new design is waterproof up to 1 metre, but Jabra still doesn’t recommend swimming with these guys – it tends to mess with the Bluetooth features.

The earbuds will come with a longer battery-life, promising to deliver up to 28 hours with the charging case. On a single charge they’ll still be able to play for 7.5 hours, which is enough for most long-haul journeys.

You’ll be able to get the buds in navy, copper and black or titanium and black for the February release. But if you wait a little longer, you can pick them up in grey, sienna or mint by April.

We were impressed with the Elite 75t when we tried them out – but while they were cleverly designed, they were better at box-ticking than they were at breaking the mould. It will be interesting to see if these new buds provide something different or continue to competently cover the basics.

