ITV’s Euro 96 replay gets underway tonight with England vs Switzerland

How much are you really missing football? Enough to watch a rerun of the entirety of Euro 96? ITV starts delivering on its eyebrow-raising promise this evening, with a replay of the tournament’s Wembley opener − England vs Switzerland.

It’s the first of 31 games from Euro 96 that ITV will be showing throughout May, with the final set to be televised on May 29.

ITV’s coverage of the England vs Switzerland replay kicks off at 6:15pm BST this evening, and you can either tune in on ITV4 or stream the game online via ITV Hub, which is available on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Here are some quick links to get you started:

If you don’t remember (or don’t know) what the score was on June 9,1996, unsquint your eyes, for there will be no spoilers here.

Bob Wilson will be in the studio, alongside Alex Ferguson, John Barnes, Jack Charlton and Glenn Hoddle, while the late Brian Moore is on commentary duty, and Terry Venables is in the dugout.

“Football fans will be able to relive the drama from the epic Summer of ’96, during which host nation England fought to bring the trophy back home, with a squad made up of sporting legends Alan Shearer, David Seaman, Paul Gascoigne, Sol Campbell and Teddy Sheringham,” ITV announced.

“1996 … remains fondly remembered thanks to Baddiel and Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’ chart-topping anthem Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home).”

The ultimate football song, according to Spotify and YouTube. As if any confirmation was needed.

Here’s the England squad:

David Seaman, Tim Flowers, Ian Walker; Gary Neville, Stuart Pearce, Tony Adams, Gareth Southgate, Sol Campbell, Phil Neville, Steve Howey; Steve Stone, Darren Anderton, Paul Ince, David Platt, Paul Gascoigne, Nick Barmby, Jamie Redknapp, Steve McManaman; Alan Shearer, Teddy Sheringham, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …