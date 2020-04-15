Now that the curtain’s been pulled back on the new OnePlus 8 series, it’s a tempting time to upgrade your current smartphone, but a new question now arises – is the OnePlus 7T still worth buying?

The temptation to upgrade to the latest OnePlus device feels even more tantalising this year as the current discourse has all critics admitting that OnePlus has finally hit the nail on the head with delivering a true flagship device to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung, but there’s a catch – the praise only really applies to the high-spec OnePlus 8 Pro.

With a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and improved triple camera set-up, the OnePlus 8 Pro certainly earns its moniker, and if you’ve got the cash to splash then it’s a worthy upgrade. The OnePlus 8 on the other hand has a 90Hz refresh rate and lacks certain features like wireless charging and an expected IP rating, making it eerily similar to last year’s OnePlus 7T.

Related: OnePlus 8 Review

Of course, there’s no point in denying that over its predecessor, the OnePlus 8 boasts a bigger battery (4300mAh vs 3800mAh) and it’s packing the faster Snapdragon 865 CPU, letting you get more out of that higher refresh rate than ever before, but in real world use, these upgrades only amount to minor, incremental differences.

Plus, you then have to consider the fact that while the OnePlus 8 is asking you to part with £599.99 of your beloved cash (even more if you opt for higher RAM), the OnePlus 7T can now be picked up below the £450 mark, making it a far more affordable smartphone that still has one of the best displays out there.

OnePlus 7t Offer OnePlus 7t SIM-free Available in pristine condition, a second-hand OnePlus 7t can be picked up for just £440.99 – well below its £549 RRP – when you use the code PRESENT10. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

After all, very few companies outside of OnePlus and Samsung have yet to jump on the higher refresh rate bandwagon, but the difference can feel like night and day when seen up close, so being able to nab those same specs for a lower price just seems like a no brainer.

At £599.99, the OnePlus 8 is tricky to justify, even against previous flagship phones that have now dropped to around the same price, such as the iPhone XS. But if the notion of nabbing a higher refresh rate is central to your upgrade plan, the OnePlus 7T arguably offers better value for money while boasting so many of the great features that made last year’s OnePlus phones a treat.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…